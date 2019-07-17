1  of  2
KLBK Bright and Early Morning Brief, July 17

Good Morning, and thank you for being up bright and early with us on this wonderful Wednesday! This morning on KLBK Bright and Early:

LPD is investigating an overnight shooting that happened near Parkway Drive and Zenith Avenue.

LPD is investigating a shooting that happened at North Elder Ave and East Colgate Street.

The Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit is searching for 20-year-old Hassan N. Abdurahman in connection to the murder of 67-year-old, Larry Fawver on July 13, 2019. 

