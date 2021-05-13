KLBK Evening Forecast: May 13th, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Thursday evening forecast.

Tonight: Few clouds. Low of 53°. Winds SE 10-20 MPH.

Tomorrow: Storms northwest late. High of 83°. Winds S 20-30 MPH.

Overnight tonight, temperatures will bottom out in the upper 40s to lower 60s under a partly cloudy sky. Winds will be out of the southeast around 15-20 MPH.

Our potential for severe weather begins to increase on Friday. Northwestern portions of the South Plains are under a level 1 marginal risk for 60 MPH wind gusts and 1 inch hail. The main timing for strong to severe storms in that region will be from 5-9 PM. Lubbock and points southeast could see a chance for light showers, but not much is expected for these areas. Highs on Friday will range from the upper 70s to the upper 80s under a partly cloudy sky. Winds will be out of the south around 20-25 MPH. Isolated to scattered showers will remain possible overnight, as lows dip into the middle 50s to upper 60s.

Saturday is an eventful day, especially in the city of Lubbock. Texas Tech’s graduations starts at 5 PM, which is exactly when showers and storms should start to develop along the Texas/New Mexico state line. High temperatures will range from the upper 70s to upper 80s once again, with winds out of the south around 20-25 MPH under a partly cloudy sky. The likelihood for widespread showers and storms all across the region on Saturday is a lot more likely than it is on Friday. Storms are expected to move into the Lubbock metro around 7-9 PM Saturday evening, which is right when Tech’s graduation should be wrapping up. Damaging wind gusts around 60 MPH, and hail up to 1.25″ in diameter (half dollar sized) will be our main concerns. These storms will also have the potential to produce localized flash flooding. Overnight, showers and storms are expected to taper off, with low temperatures remaining on the mild side. We’ll start Sunday morning off with temperatures in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

Showers and storms are expected across the region once again on Sunday. A few of the storms will have the potential to be on the strong to severe side, with damaging winds and hail being our main concern, in addition to some localized flash flooding. High temperatures will range through the upper 70s to lower 80s once again. We’ll keep a partly cloudy sky around the KLBK viewing area, with winds out of the south around 18-22 MPH. The best chance for strong to severe storms will be during the afternoon and evening hours. Overnight, isolated showers with a rumble of thunder or two will remain possible, as lows bottom out in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

Severe weather is expected on Monday and Tuesday of next week as an upper level storm system approaches the region. Wind gusts over 60 MPH, hail larger than 1 inch in diameter, and a few tornadoes will all be possible. Download the KLBK First Warning Weather App, and give our app access to your location. This will allow for severe weather alerts to be sent directly to your phone when severe watches or warnings are issued for your current location. In addition to the strong storm potential, it looks like some beneficial rainfall is also going to return to the region. By this time next week, some areas could easily pick up over 3 inches of rainfall! Temperatures will remain close to average next week, with rain chances being most likely during the afternoon and evening hours of each day.

Be sure you stay tuned to the KLBK First Warning Weather Team over the next several days. We’ll keep you up to date on the storms as they return to the South Plains.

Have a fantastic Friday, and congratulations to all of our graduates across the region!

-Jacob.

