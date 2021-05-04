KLBK Evening Forecast: May 4th, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Tuesday evening forecast.

Tonight: Patchy fog late. Low of 49°. Winds SE 5-15 MPH.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. High of 84°. Winds SSE 25-35 MPH.

After Monday evening’s severe storms, some areas of the South Plains spent part of their Tuesday cleaning up! Here in Lubbock, we missed out on the hail, but that also means that we didn’t see much in the way of rain. Tuesday has been pleasant across the region, with temperatures topping out in the middle 60s to lower 70s. A clearer sky is expected overnight, with temperatures falling into the middle 40s to middle 50s. Winds will be out of the southeast around 8-12 MPH. Some patchy fog will be possible by your Wednesday morning commute, so be sure to keep your headlight on low beam.

Wednesday will be warmer across the KLBK viewing area, with highs ranging from the middle 70s to upper 80s under a partly cloudy sky. It will be a bit breezy, with wind gusts over 30 MPH at times. During the later afternoon and evening hours, a weak cold front will move through the Texas Panhandle and South Plains. A few showers will be possible across the extreme northern fringes of the KLBK viewing area, but most locations are expected to remain dry. This will briefly shift our winds to the northeast Wednesday evening. Overnight, winds will shift back to the southeast around 10-15 MPH. Temperatures will fall into the middle 40s to lower 60s by Thursday morning.

High temperatures will be a few degrees cooler on Thursday behind our front. Temps will range from the middle 70s to lower 80s under a mostly sunny sky. Winds will be out of the southeast around 15-20 MPH. Overnight, temperatures will remain slightly above average, ranging from the lower 50s to the middle 60s.

Late Friday afternoon through the early morning hours of Saturday, a few showers and storms will b possible across the western half of the South Plains. As of right now, no severe weather is expected. However, small hail and gusty winds will be possible with some of the stronger storms. Highs will go from the upper 70s to upper 80s on Friday, to the upper 80s to upper 90s on Saturday! Winds will be exceptionally breezy both days, with gusts nearing 40 MPH out of the southwest. Get ready for some patchy blowing dust, especially on Saturday!

Mother’s Day is looking warm and windy this year! Highs will range through the 80s with winds gusting out of the east near 30 MPH. Sunday morning will be pleasant, with temperatures in the middle 50s to middle 60s. Sunday night, lows will fall into the middle 40s to middle 50s.

Early next week, a few more showers will be possible on Monday and Tuesday. Right now, rain chances don’t look too impressive, but we will continue to keep our eye on it. Highs will return to their seasonal averages, ranging from the middle 70s to the middle 80s.

Have a great evening, and a wonderful Wednesday!

-Jacob.

Facebook: Meteorologist Jacob Riley

Twitter: @jrileywx