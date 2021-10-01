KLBK Friday PM Weather Update: October 1st, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Friday evening weather update.

Tonight: Heavy rain. Low of 53°. Winds NW 5-15 MPH.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. High of 77°. Winds NNW 10-20 MPH.

Showers and storms will continue across the South Plains throughout the evening and early overnight hours. A few storms that develop Friday evening could be strong to severe over areas to the west of the I-27/ Highway 87 corridor. Our main concern with these stronger storms will be hail up to 1.25″ in diameter. Some areas have already received several inches of rainfall this week. Consequently, localized flooding will also be a concern through the early overnight hours. Temperatures are expected to bottom out in the upper 40s to mid 50s under a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Winds will be out of the northwest around 8-12 MPH.

Saturday will be absolutely beautiful across western Texas and eastern New Mexico! We will see a mostly sunny sky during the afternoon and evening hours with a cool northerly breeze. Wind gusts will stay under 20 MPH for most of the day, with high temperatures ranging through the 70s and low 80s. Saturday night will remain dry with a few clouds around the region. Low temperatures will drop into the upper 40s to mid 50s by sunrise on Sunday

Sunday will be another beautiful day across the KLBK viewing area. High temperatures will range from the mid 70s to the mid 80s under a mostly sunny sky. Winds will occasionally gust near 20 MPH out of the northeast, keeping a drier air mass over the region. Sunday night into Monday morning will remain quite comfortable, as low temperatures cool into the upper 40s to upper 50s.

Temperatures will begin to warm across the region once again on Monday, as winds shift back to the southwest around 8-12 MPH. We will see a mostly sunny sky across the region, with high temperatures peaking in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Monday night into Tuesday morning will be a little warmer than average, with lows ranging through the 50s.

Extended Forecast:

As high pressure builds to our west, a weak, backing cold front will try to creep into the South Plains from the east by Tuesday evening. This will result in a brief cool down on Wednesday, before high pressure builds back in on Thursday. High temperatures will return to above average levels for Thursday and Friday. Temperatures will range about 8-12 degrees above average! Morning lows will be around 8-12 degrees above average too, ranging from the mid 50s to low 60s. No rainfall is expected next week! Just abundant sunshine and an occasional gust of wind.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

Valid: October 1st, 2021

Lubbock Climate Data for Friday, October 1st:

Sunrise: 7:42 AM CDT

Sunset: 7:31 PM CDT

Normal High: 81°

Record High: 98° (2000)

Normal Low: 54°

Record Low: 39° (1985)

Have a wonderful weekend, South Plains! WRECK ‘EM!

-Jacob.

Facebook: Meteorologist Jacob Riley

Twitter: @jrileywx