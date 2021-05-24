KLBK Meteorologist Heidi Waggoner signs off.

For the last decade, Heidi has worked not just in Lubbock but in California and Arkansas keeping viewers up to date on the weather and protecting them during severe weather. But Heidi has always worn a lot of hats. She has been the evening meteorologist at KLBK for the last ten years and the co-host for Trends & Friends. Heidi was the driving force behind the Weather Ready Nation stories and in 2018 won an award for all of her hard work educating the South Plains about different weather events and how to react if you are found in weather.

She has not only been a fun co-worker, but a friend and we at KLBK will miss her but know she is going to continue to be the best mom and wife for her family. You will be missed! Cheers Heidi!