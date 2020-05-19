KLBK Midday Weather May 19, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas- An upper-level ridge of high pressure is going to be the story for today. Much like Monday, we will expect to see sunny skies, dry air and highs well above the average for this time of year. Lubbock hit 99° for the high temperature yesterday. Today, we will see wind at 10-15 mph try to keep highs in two digits. However, it’s looking like Lubbock will make it to 100° this afternoon. The record high for May 19 is 105°. We will get a break from the heat Wednesday, with a cool front bringing in more clouds than sunshine. A few storms off the Caprock are possible, but coverage will be very low. The rest of us will see a dry day, with 10-15 mph wind and a high reaching 87°.

