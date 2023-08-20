LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Forecaster Kathryn Campbell has your Sunday evening weather update for August 20th, 2023.

Tonight: We will see some mild low temperatures across the South Plains. Lubbock will bottom out at 73 degrees tonight with partly cloudy to clear conditions.

Tomorrow: Monday will reach a high of 101 degrees bringing us a hot day with mostly clear skies. Winds will be out of the east at 10-15 mph. We will have a slim chance for some precipitation and thunderstorms; 10%.

Extended Forecast:

Monday night will bring us another low of 72 degrees with a high of 96 for Tuesday. Things will start to cool down for several days during the middle of the week. Winds will be from the east southeast direction at 10-15 mph.

Tuesday night will drop to 71 degrees with a 10% chance of precipitation leading into the early morning hours of Wednesday. Wednesday will be refreshing with a high of 92 for a cooler day and another 10% chance of precipitation.

Wednesday night we will see a low of 69 degrees with a high of 93 for Thursday. Southerly winds will be likely at consistent speeds of 10-15 mph. We will have another 10% chance of precipitation.

Thursday night into Friday morning things will begin to heat up a bit, bringing us a high of 96 degrees for Friday with southern winds around 12-18 mph.

Friday night into Saturday will cool to 71 degrees as the low. Saturday’s high will be warm at 99 degrees with winds shifting from the eastern direction. A 10% chance of precipitation is issued.

Saturday night will cool to 71 with a high of 97 for Sunday with another 10% chance for precipitation.

I hope you all enjoyed your weekend, start the week strong!