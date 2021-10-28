KLBK Team goes Ghost Hunting at Hell’s Gate

Right behind the Lubbock Cemetery is something historic. And some say it is haunted. It’s a railroad trestle known as Hell’s Gate. For over a century there have been stories and rumors about the site. The KLBK team decided to make a ghost hunting trip out to the south end of Dunbar Park to see if there is any truth to the legends.

We are a news team by day….Ghost Hunters for one night. We began our investigation inside the Lubbock Cemetery. The third largest in Texas with over 60-thousand souls including Lubbock Music Legend Buddy Holley. We were all silent except for the tears Matt was crying..saying, “I’m just sad.” Buddy too was silent.

Legend says you must kiss the feet of the tallest angel or you could be at risk of a black figure called the Hunter following you out. Just behind the Lubbock Cemetery, lies what may consider to be the portal between us and the Land of the Dead. We walked the winding road to Hell’s Gate. Stopping to say our prayers and make our plans for the night.

As the Moon rose and the veil thins we talk about where the folklore began. “In the late 1800’s and early 1900’s, robbers would stop the train and take all of their possessions or treasures, and after robbing them threw some of their bodies off the side of the tracks, they would stop up here and throw their bodies in here.”

So were there spirits among us? Matt had an experience hearing a sound that wasn’t the wind saying, “Who…”

Terri asks, “Is there anybody here? But asking for a sign had him a little freaked out because he received 4 phone calls from his grandmother. The first three he just let go but when he answered the fourth call he had full bars and 4G but no one was on the other end of the line.”

Our producer Kate was alone when she felt something touch her…Some of us went exploring…and we took turns sitting under the trestle alone. Terri experienced some activity with the Milligauss meter and had a conversation with a spirit, Ryan thought no one wanted to talk to him but in reviewing the footage we found something translucent went across the frame. So he was wrong. Matt and Jacob took a different approach. Kind of like a pod cast with a lot of light a little nervous to find anything.

We packed up our gear and left Hell’s gate. Each of us with a new perspective. But the team had one last thing to do…Kiss the angels feet in the Cemetery. The tales of this place will live on. Many have visited expecting answers from beyond…

What will you find?