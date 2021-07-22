KLBK Thursday PM Weather Update: July 22nd, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Thursday evening weather update.

Tonight: Rain west. Low of 67°. Winds SE/S 5-15 MPH.

Tomorrow: Storms west. High of 90°. Winds S 15-25 MPH.

Thursday was the warmest day that we’ve seen this week! Here in Lubbock, we reached a high of 88 degrees. Our low temperature this morning was 64 degrees. Tonight, clouds will build over western portions of the South Plains. Isolated showers and storms will be possible across Lea county. Some areas could see close to 0.25″ of rain. Lows will bottom out in the 60s to lower 70s under a partly to mostly clear sky.

Our TGI Friday is looking warm across the KLBK viewing area! Highs will range from the upper 80s into the lower 90s under a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Showers will be possible before 10 AM over eastern New Mexico. By noon, most areas will dry out. After 6-8 PM, more showers and storms are expected to develop across the region. Areas to the south and west of the Highway 84 corridor will have the highest likelihood of seeing any rain Friday night. Winds will shift from the southwest in the morning, to the southeast in the evening. Gusts will approach 25 MPH at times. Overnight, isolated showers will continue. Lows will bottom out in the upper 60s to lower 70s by Saturday morning.

Saturday will be a mostly sunny day with high temperatures ranging through the 90s for all of the South Plains. Winds will be out of the south around 12-18 MPH. Isolated showers will be less common on Saturday. However, some of us will see a passing shower or two. During the evening and overnight hours, showers will remain possible across the region, but will remain very isolated in nature. Lows will drop into the middle 60s to lower 70s by Sunday morning.

Isolated showers and storms will remain in the forecast for our Sunday. Highs will continue to range from the upper 80s to the lower and middle 90s. Winds will be out of the southwest in the morning, shifting to the southwest later in the day, with gusts upwards of 20 MPH. Overnight, a passing shower or two cannot be completely ruled out. Lows will range from the upper 60s to the lower 70s by Monday morning.

Extended Forecast:

Next week, shower and storm chances will decrease across the KLBK viewing area. It will still be a bit muggy across the region, as ground moisture content remains relatively high. High temperatures will return to the middle 90s, with some areas warming into the upper 90s. Winds each day will start out of the southwest before eventually shifting to the southeast. Gusts near 25 MPH will be possible each day. Morning lows will continue to range from the middle 60s to middle 70s. We will see a mostly sunny sky each day next week, so be sure to wear sunscreen and lighter colored clothes when you are outdoors! Never leave your pets or children in a vehicle by themselves.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

Valid: July 22nd, 2021

Lubbock Climate Data for Thursday, July 22nd:

Sunrise: 6:52 AM CDT

Sunset: 8:55 PM CDT

Normal High: 94°

Normal Low: 69°

Record High: 104° (1940 & 2001)

Record Low: 54° (1915)

