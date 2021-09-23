KLBK Thursday PM Weather Update: September 23rd, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Thursday evening weather update.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low of 55°. Winds S 5-15 MPH.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. High of 86°. Winds S 10-20 MPH.

A partly cloudy sky will stick around the South Plains this evening into the overnight hours. Winds are initially going to be out of the south-southeast, but will shift to the south-southwest after midnight. Gusts near 15-20 MPH will be possible. Low temperatures will drop into the upper 40s and 50s by sunrise on Friday.

The last Friday of September will feature slightly above average temperatures across the region. Highs will range through the 80s on the caprock, to the lower 90s across the Rolling Plains. We will see a partly cloudy sky across the area, with winds out of the south around 15-20 MPH. Overnight lows will remain near their seasonal averages, ranging from the upper 40s to upper 50s.

Saturday is forecasted to be our warmest day over the next seven days. High temperatures will range from the mid 80s to mid 90s, with warmer temperatures occurring over the Rolling Plains. We will remain dry on Saturday, which unfortunately means we will not see any improvement with our developing drought across the KLBK viewing area. Winds will be out of the south around 10-15 MPH. Saturday night into Sunday morning will be comfortable, as low temperatures fall into the 50s.

Sunday will be warm and mostly sunny across the South Plains! High temperatures will peak in the 80s to low 90s once again, with winds out of the south-southwest around 15-20 MPH. Clouds will increase during the evening and overnight hours, as temperatures only dip into the mid 50s to mid 60s.

Extended Forecast:

By Monday, a cutoff low pressure system will begin to move into eastern New Mexico and western Texas. This will slowly cool our high temperatures back into the upper 70s to mid 80s, with low temperatures remaining in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Rain chances will also increase as a result of this trough. These showers and storms couldn’t come at a better time. With harvest season kicking off in the next 2-4 weeks, this last drink of water will give crops just what they need before harvest! Rain chances look to linger into next weekend, with a possible second low pressure system moving into the region. Models have a huge discrepancy as to how much rainfall we will see. A general range of 0.10″-1.50″ will be possible across the region! Be sure to stay tuned to the KLBK First Warning Weather Team for updates on the forecast.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

Valid: September 23rd, 2021

Lubbock Climate Data for Thursday, September 23rd:

Sunrise: 7:36 AM CDT

Sunset: 7:42 PM CDT

Normal High: 83°

Record High: 98° (1923)

Normal Low: 57°

Record Low: 41° (2009)

Have a fantastic Friday, South Plains!

-Jacob.

