KLBK Tribute to those who lost their lives in the last year to Covid-19

We at KLBK know there are hundreds of families who are hurting due to the loss of someone they love to Covid-19. The past year has altered many lives across the South Plains. Tonight, on the anniversary of Covid-19 coming to our area we take a look at some of the loved ones who lost their lives in the fight against the virus.

These faces aren’t just one of the more than 700 who lost their lives but people in our community that were loved and treasured. They are each someones brother or sister, wife or husband, Mimi or Papa, son or daughter. Each are deeply missed.