KLBK Tuesday PM Weather Update: August 10th, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Tuesday evening weather update.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with showers. Low of 71°. Winds SSW 15-25 MPH.

Tomorrow: Scattered storms. High of 93°. Winds S 15-25 MPH.

Isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected to move into the South Plains later this evening. A few of these storms could produce wind gusts over 50 MPH, or hail larger than 0.50″ in diameter. However, no widespread severe weather is expected. We will keep a partly to mostly cloudy sky around overnight, with winds out of the south-southwest around 15-20 MPH. Low temperatures will bottom out in the middle 60s to middle 70s by sunrise on Wednesday.

A few showers and storms could linger into the morning hours of Wednesday. New development is expected during the afternoon and evening hours on Wednesday. Gusty winds and small hail will remain possible with the stronger storms that develop. Widespread severe weather is not expected. Highs will range from the upper 80s to middle 90s under a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Winds will be out of the south around 15-20 MPH. Overnight, a few showers will hang around, as lows fall into the middle 60s and middle 70s by Thursday morning.

Thursday will be just a smidge cooler than what we’ve experienced over the past several days. Highs are forecasted to range from the upper 80s to the lower 90s under a partly cloudy sky. Isolated showers and storms will remain in the forecast, with winds out of the south around 15-20 MPH. Western areas will have the greatest chance of seeing showers and storms. Some could produce gusty winds or small hail. Again, no widespread severe weather is expected. During the evening and overnight hours, a few showers will stick around. Low temperatures are expected to drop into the lower 60s to lower 70s.

Friday will be below average – in terms of temperatures – for most of the South Plains. Highs will range through the 80s and lower 90s under a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Showers and thunderstorms will remain in the forecast, with western zones still having the greatest chance of seeing any accumulating rainfall. Isolated showers and storms will remain possible overnight, with temperatures lowering into the lower 60s to lower 70s by sunrise on Saturday.

Extended Forecast:

Isolated showers and storms will remain likely through the remainder of our forecast period. A shift in the monsoonal flow is expected to bring back increased rain chances and below average temperatures as we head into the middle of August. This will keep drought conditions out of the KLBK forecast area, and allow high temperatures to only warm into the middle 80s to lower 90s. Thankfully, no widespread severe weather is expected during the entirety of the forecast period, but some gusty winds and small hail will remain a possibility. Areas to the west of the Interstate 27/ Highway 87 corridor will see monsoonal moisture increase the most. These areas will have the greatest increase in rain chances, and will also likely have the greatest decrease in temperatures.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

Valid: August 10th, 2021

Lubbock Climate Data for Tuesday, August 10th:

Sunrise: 7:06 AM CDT

Sunset: 8:39 PM CDT

Normal High: 93°

Normal Low: 69°

Record High: 103° (1936)

Record Low: 51° (1915 & 1931)

Have a wonderful Wednesday South Plains!

-Jacob.

Facebook: Meteorologist Jacob Riley

Twitter: @jrileywx