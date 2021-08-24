KLBK Tuesday PM Weather Update: August 24th, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Tuesday evening weather update.

Tonight: Mostly clear and breezy. Low of 71°. Winds SSE/SW 10-20 MPH.

Tomorrow: Hot & sunny. High of 95°. Winds SW/SE 15-25 MPH.

Other than a few high clouds out west, Tuesday was a sunny and warm day across the South Plains. This evening, winds will be out of the southeast around 10-15 MPH under a partly to mostly clear sky. Overnight, lows will shift to the southwest. By sunrise, temperatures will cool into the middle 60s to middle 70s under a partly cloudy sky.

Wednesday is expected to be another above average day across the South Plains. High pressure will continue to dominate our forecast for the middle of the work week, which will result in a sunny sky and above average temperatures! Highs will range from the lower 90s to lower 100s. Winds will be out of the southwest during the morning hours, shifting to the southeast around 15-20 MPH during the afternoon and evening hours. Overnight, we will see a partly cloudy sky around the region. Low temperatures will drop into the middle 60s to middle 70s by Thursday morning.

Temperatures will begin to slightly cool as we head into Thursday. High pressure will gradually begin to move to the north, which will slowly begin to reduce our high temperatures. We will top out anywhere from the upper 80s to upper 90s on Thursday under a mostly sunny sky. Winds will be out of the south around 10-15 MPH. Thursday night into Friday morning will be mild under a partly cloudy sky. Lows will range from the middle 60s to the middle 70s.

Friday will be a pretty typical late August day. High temperatures will range from the upper 80s to lower 90s under a partly cloudy sky. Winds will be out of the south around 10-15 MPH. Overnight, clouds will increase from the west. Low temperatures will dip into the middle 60s to middle 70s by Saturday morning.

Extended Forecast:

It looks like temperatures will return to their seasonal averages by this weekend. High temperatures will peak right around the 90 degree mark on both Saturday and Sunday. A partly cloudy sky can be expected each day, with isolated showers and storms returning to northwestern portions of the KLBK viewing area. Right now, Sunday looks to be the day with the greatest chance for showers and storms. Morning lows are expected to remain in the middle 60s to middle 70s.

Next week, our attention will turn to the Gulf of Mexico. We are closely monitoring the possibility of tropical development early next week. Right now, there are still A LOT of uncertainties among our forecast models. However; all of them are showing a storm developing in the Gulf of Mexico early next week, making landfall somewhere from Mexico to the Florida Panhandle. There is a possibility that the moisture could make it all of the way to the South Plains! We’ll be tracking this system closely, and will keep you updated on social media, and everythinglubbock.com.

Lubbock Climate Data for Tuesday, August 24th:

Sunrise: 7:16 AM CDT

Sunset: 8:23 PM CDT

Normal High: 91°

Normal Low: 66°

Record High: 105° (1936)

Record Low: 54° (1928 & 1962)

Have a wonderful Wednesday, South Plains!

-Jacob.

