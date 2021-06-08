KLBK Tuesday PM Weather Update: June 8th, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Tuesday evening weather update.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Low of 72°. Winds S 10-20 MPH.

Tomorrow: HOT. High of 103°. Winds SW 15-25 MPH.

Summer may not officially begin until June 21st, but it sure does already feel like it across western Texas and eastern New Mexico! This evening, temperatures will begin to fall into the 80s and 70s after sunset, as winds remain out of the southwest around 12-18 MPH. Overnight tonight into Wednesday morning, our temperatures are expected to bottom out in the upper 60s to middle 70s under a mostly clear sky. A few clouds will be possible, as winds shift to the south around 12-18 MPH.

The first triple digit day of the year for Lubbock is expected on Wednesday! A high of 103° has been forecasted for the Hub City! Area-wide, highs will range from the upper 90s to 105 degrees. Winds will be out of the southwest around 18-22 MPH. An isolated storm or two will develop along the Caprock, into the Permian Basin Wednesday afternoon into the evening hours. These could produce hail up to quarter sized, and some gusty winds near 60 MPH. Again; these will be very isolated in nature. Wednesday night into Thursday morning, temperatures will bottom out from the upper 60s to the upper 70s under a mostly clear sky. Winds will be out of the south around 10-15 MPH.

Thursday looks like it will be the warmest day of the week, with a high forecasted of 104° in Lubbock! Highs across the region will range from 97° to 107°! Winds will be out of the southwest around 18-22 MPH. You may be able to notice a haze across the region, as some dust is expected to get lofted into the atmosphere. Allergy sufferers beware! Nighttime lows will bottom out in the upper 60s to upper 70s Thursday night into Friday morning.

Have a great Wednesday!

-Jacob.

Facebook: Meteorologist Jacob Riley

Twitter: @jrileywx