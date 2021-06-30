KLBK Wednesday Noon Weather Update: June 30th, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Tuesday noon weather update.

Today: Scattered showers and storms. High of 83°. Winds SE 5-10 MPH

Tonight: Scattered showers and storms tapering off after sunset. Low of 67°. Winds SE 5-10 MPH.

Tomorrow: Mostly dry, a storm or two possible late. High of 86°. Winds SE 10-15 MPH.

Another day, another shower! We’re looking at a repeat of yesterday afternoon’s showers and thunderstorms across the area, with nearly random storm development peppering our viewing area with widely scattered coverage. These storms will be around through the rest of the afternoon and should diminish this evening as the daytime heating goes away. If you wind up underneath one of these showers, rainfall rates will be quite heavy, and you could pick up a quick half inch to one inch of rain in half an hour.

High temperatures this afternoon will approach the low to mid-80s, tempered by the humidity in the air and cloud cover from the showers. High of 83 here in the Lubbock metro with a gentle breeze out of the southeast at 5-10mph.

Tomorrow, we should clear out some of the rain and storms and keep things a bit drier during the afternoon as a weak area of high pressure approaches from the east. The high pressure will promote more sunshine, which should help high temperatures rise a little more and give us a high of 86 degrees tomorrow.

A large upper-level trough is set to dig across the eastern US on Friday, and though we won’t be under the direct influence of that trough, it will swing a weak cold front through our area on Friday. As that front encounters the moisture-laden atmosphere we have overhead, it will spark showers and thunderstorms once again for Friday. Repeated rounds of storms are again possible over the weekend and into next week, and the heat still won’t be making a return for at least the next seven days.

If you can manage any time outdoors today, make sure you have an umbrella handy. Otherwise, it should be a pretty nice day!

-Jack

