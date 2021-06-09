KLBK Wednesday PM Weather Update: June 9th, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Wednesday evening weather update.

Tonight: A cloud or two. Low of 74°. Winds SW 10-20 MPH.

Tomorrow: HOT. High of 104°. Winds SW 15-25 MPH.

Lubbock joined the triple digit club on Wednesday, first reaching 100° around 2:20 PM. Climatologically, our first 100 degree day occurs – on average- on June 7th. So, we hit it nearly right on the money this year! Overnight tonight, temperatures will remain warm as winds remain out of the southwest around 12-18 MPH. Before midnight, we could see a few showers or storms, but 95% of the KLBK viewing area is expected to remain dry. Temperatures will bottom out in the upper 60s to upper 70s by Thursday morning under a clear sky.

Our record high of 105° that was set back in 1917 is in jeopardy of being broken on Thursday! For Lubbock, the current forecast calls for a high temperature of 104°. We will see a sunny sky around the South Plains, with winds out of the southwest around 15-20 MPH. An isolated shower or two will be possible Thursday afternoon, but nearly all of the region will remain bone dry. All activity that does develop will end around midnight. Area-wide, highs will range from 98°-110°. Overnight, temperatures will remain on the warm side, ranging through the 70s.

Friday is the first day of the super regionals in Lubbock. Unfortunately, it could be our hottest day yet. Our record high for Friday is 105°, and was set back in 2008. The current forecast calls for a high of 105° in Lubbock, with highs ranging from 95°-110° across all of the KLBK viewing area. We will see a mostly sunny sky across the region, with an isolated storm or two developing after 5 PM. All activity will come to an end around midnight. The areas who have the best chance of seeing some precipitation on Friday will be those off the Caprock. Otherwise, the rest of us will remain dry and hot. Winds will be out of the south around 15-20 MPH. By Saturday morning, temperatures will have bottomed out in the 70s under a partly cloudy sky.

Extended Forecast:

This weekend will still be hot across the South Plains, but not as hot as what we’re experiencing out there right now. Saturday and Sunday will bring us high temperatures between 92°-102° under a partly to mostly sunny sky. Isolated to scattered showers and storms will be possible each evening, with rain coverage coming in around 10-20% for the South Plains. Morning lows will remain warm and muggy, only lowering into the middle 60s to upper 70s.

As we head into next week, high temperatures will gradually decrease as rain chances remain isolated to scattered, and cloud coverage increases across the area. Areas to the east of the I-27/ Highway 87 corridor will have the greatest potential to see showers and storms each afternoon, so their temperatures will likely remain cooler. Areas out west will likely remain warmer, with a lower chance for rain each afternoon. With that being said, highs will range from the upper 90s to the lower 80s each day, with morning lows bottoming out in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

7-Day Forecast

Valid: June 9th, 2021

Lubbock Climate Data for Wednesday, June 9th:

Sunrise: 6:36 AM CDT

Sunset: 8:57 PM CDT

Normal High: 91°

Normal Low: 65°

Record High: 107° (1980)

Record Low: 50° (1923)

Have a great Thursday! Stay hydrated, and stay indoors as much as possible.

