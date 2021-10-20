KLBK Wednesday PM Weather Update: October 20th, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Wednesday evening weather update.

Tonight: Increasing clouds. Low of 50°. Winds ESE 8-12 MPH.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy. High of 78°. Winds SE 10-15 MPH.

A clear sky this evening will be followed by an increasingly cloudy sky overnight. Lows will fall into the mid 40s to upper 50s under a mostly cloudy sky, with winds out of the east-southeast around 8-12 MPH. Isolated showers will be possible off the Caprock, across the Rolling Plains!

Clouds will stick around for most of us throughout the day on Thursday. Highs will range through the 70s to low 80s under a mostly cloudy sky. Winds will be out of the southeast around 10-15 MPH. Isolated showers will be possible over the Rolling Plains, especially for areas along and south of a line from Lamesa, through Post, Spur, then up to Guthrie! Rain totals should remain less than 0.10″ Thursday night into Friday morning will remain warm for this time of year, with lows only falling into the 50s and low 60s.

More sunshine will return to the KLBK viewing area on Friday, with highs warming even further above average. Temperatures will max out from the upper 70s to mid and upper 80s by the late afternoon and early evening hours. Winds will be out of the southwest around 15-20 MPH under a partly to mostly sunny sky. Friday night into Saturday morning will remain mild, with temperatures bottoming out in the 50s to low 60s. Just for reference, we should be in the mid 40s to low 50s this time of year!

Saturday will be a windy day! Wind gusts near 35-40 MPH out of the southwest are expected. Some patchy blowing dust will also be possible. High temperatures will remain a good 12-18 degrees above average, ranging through the 80s and low 90s under a partly to mostly sunny sky. Above average conditions will stick around overnight, with lows forecasted to drop into the mid 50s to mid 60s by Sunday morning.

Extended Forecast:

Above average conditions will remain the story Sunday through Tuesday of next week! Highs will range from the mid 80s to low 90s each day under a mostly sunny sky. Winds will remain strong out of the west and southwest, gusting to 40 MPH at times. This will bring patchy blowing dust back into the South Plains. Morning lows will remain above average, only falling into the upper 40s to low 60s. A few showers will begin to return to the region by Tuesday evening as a cold front starts to approach the KLBK viewing area. By Wednesday, the cold front will bring cooler temperatures into the region. Highs will fall into the 70s and low 80s on Wednesday, with isolated showers hanging around portions of the region. Stay tuned to the KLBK First Warning Weather Team for forecast updates!

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

Valid: October 20th, 2021

Lubbock Climate Data for Wednesday, October 20th:

Sunrise: 7:56 AM CDT

Sunset: 7:07 PM CDT

Normal High: 74°

Record High: 93° (2012)

Normal Low: 47°

Record Low: 25° (1916)

Have an amazing Thursday, South Plains!

-Jacob.

Facebook: Meteorologist Jacob Riley

Twitter: @jrileywx