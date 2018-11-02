Kool Smiles accepting Halloween candy donations to send to troops overseas Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

LUBBOCK, Texas - If you're looking for a unique opportunity for you to give back to our troops, get your kids a fun new toy and avoid those cavities that often times follows after Halloween trick-or-treating, Kool Smiles may have your answer with Operation Troop Treats.

"Operation Troop Treats is an opportunity we take each year, in order to be able to take some of the fun, the candy that we receive, and do some good for the kids by reducing that candy load, while at the same time being able to give back to those who give so much to us. And take those treats and the donate them along with toothbrushes to troops that are overseas and sacrificing to much for us and away from their families at this time," D Ray Gifford, senior dental director at Kool Smiles, said.

As they collect candy, it is sent to Operation Troop Treats along with toothbrushes and other goodies. Then, Operation Troop Treats assembles care packages for those overseas, Gifford said.

It is all to help the troops feel love from home and enjoy their holiday, he said. These goodie bags can go a long way with your help.

"Last year was our highest amount that we've collected yet," Gifford said, "and that was 4 tons of candy and our goal this year is to beat that."

It's a good time to education children on the importance of taking care of their teeth by eating less sugar, making healthy eating choices and brushing their teeth three times a day. Operation Troop Treats gives children an incentive.

"The biggest dangers to children's teeth today are the sugars, particularly the frequent application of sugars in their mouth," said Gifford. "We want children to learn to eat the sugars that they have in measured doses, particularly if they can combine it with meals and then after they eat, brush their teeth is ideal. If they're not home, at least rinse their teeth with some water and then when you get home brush those teeth. And then each day brushing those teeth three times a day, making sure that we're flossing and getting things out from between them, and that we're just eating good healthy food and snacks to help strengthen our bones, strengthen our teeth and make sure that we have a good oral health in our mouths."

Kool Smiles will continue to exchange candy for toys until Saturday, November 3. Their office will be open until 1 p.m. So make sure you can count out at least 25 pieces of unopened candy and drop them off to your nearest Kool Smiles location. There are two locations here in Lubbock:

Kool Smiles - Overton Office at 1923 Marsha Sharp Freeway, Lubbock, TX 79415

Kool Smiles - Caprock Office at 2903 50th Street, Lubbock, TX 79413

"We're just grateful for everything that our troops do for us, and we're so grateful for the freedoms they protect and we want to be a part of letting them know our gratitude for them," Gifford said.