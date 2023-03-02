SAN ANTONIO, Texas – The No. 8 Lubbock-Cooper Lady Pirates are one step closer to becoming state champions as they defeated No. 10 Lamar Fulshear, 70-52, in Thursday’s Class 5A state semifinal game.

The Lady Pirates would get out to a hot start from beyond the arch tonight at the Alamodome hitting three for eight in the first quarter.

It was a back-and-forth battle the entire first half, the Lady Pirates would head into the locker up 29-26. Senior Peyton North would lead LCP with nine points at the break.

It would all come down to the fourth quarter with the Lady Pirates up by one 46-45 and it would be North leading the charge scoring in the second half as the Lady Pirates would take their largest lead of the game up by 10 with four minutes left to play.

North would end the night with 31 points.

The Lady Pirates will play Frisco Liberty in the 5A girls’ state title game at 3 p.m. Saturday at the Alamodome.