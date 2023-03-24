FAYETTEVILLE, AR- The Texas Tech Lady Raiders’ season would come to a close tonight falling to the Arkansas Razorbacks 71-66 in the third round of the Women’s NIT.

Trailing from a fifteen point deficit early on in the game, the Lady Raiders would fight back in the second quarter going on a 7-0 run to end the opening half with a big bucket from freshman Kilah Freelon with less than four seconds on the clock to make it tied at 28-28 heaidng into the locker room.

Texas Tech would fight until the very end but the Razorbacks got hot towards in the final few minutes to go on an 11-0 run to seal the game.

In her final game wearing a Lady Raider uniform, Bre’Amber Scott would finish with 28 points and 7 rebounds. Fifth-year senior Katie Ferrell would add 12.

“I am really proud of this team.” said Texas Tech Head Coach Krista Gerlich. “They could of easily thrown the towel when they were down 13-0 but that is not their makeup at all. They have been fighters all year long and I am proud of how tight they are and the chemistry they have. I could not asked for more of a better fight.”

Texas Tech finishes their season with a 20-15 overall record. This is best record under Krista Gerlich and the best record the Lady Raiders have posted since the 2012-2013 season.