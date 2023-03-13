SAN ANGELO, TX- The Lubbock Christian Lady Chaps’ season would come to a close tonight falling to fifth-seeded UT Tyler 67 to 64 in double overtime in the South Central Region title game.

Defense was the name of the game as neither team would score until the five minute mark in the opening quarter as the Lady Chaps would end the first quarter with three field goals, two of them from long-range.

UT Tyler would close the opening half on a 13-4 run hitting three from deep to give them the three point advantage heading into the break. For the LCU, Audrey Robertson would lead with 11 points after the first half.

It would be a back and forth battle the entire second half as the Lady Chaps would go on a 7-0 run to end the third quarter to tie things up 39-39 heading into the final ten minutes.

With less than 15 seconds left in the game, LCU’s Maci Maddox would find her way to the bucket for the layup to put her team up by one 49-48 however, the Patriots would hit two free throws to tie things up at 50-50 to end regulation and send the game into overtime.

In overtime, LCU would shoot a perfect 8-8 from the charity stripe including two big free-throws from Maddox with eight seconds left to tie things up at 58 to send into double overtime, but the Patriots would hold out for the final five minutes of play with two big free-throws from Lovisa Hevinder to win it 67-64.

Maddox would end the night with 15 points for the Lady Chaps. Grace Foster would also have a double-double with 15 points and 11 rebounds.

LCU finishes the season with a 24 and 11 overall record and marks the second consecutive Regional Championship Finalist finish.