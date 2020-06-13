LFR finishes Covid-19 testing at local nursing facilities

LUBBOCK, Texas — In May, Governor Greg Abbott ordered that all nursing home staff and residents in Texas get tested for COVID-19.

Following the Governor’s orders, Lubbock Fire Rescue assembled a COVID-19 Testing Task Force, made up of 20 firefighters.

Lieutenant Phillip Grandon with LFR said on Thursday they finished testing at all 12 nursing facilities. Grandon said they performed 1,698 tests and based on the results thus far, no one has tested positive.

The Public Health Department said they are still waiting on 300 results to come back from the nursing facilities.

“As firefighters we are medically trained as well,” Grandon said. “This is not the first time we’ve been in the face of infectious disease. As medical personnel, we go into people’s homes and medical facilities all the time when people are sick so this is something that we’re used to. “We absolutely wanted to help in any way that we could.”