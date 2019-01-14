LISD preparing students for early careers

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

LUBBOCK, Texas - Lubbock Independent School District (LISD) has developed more career and technical educations (CTE) programs for students to engage in real world scenarios.

Jill Berset, executive director of CTE programs, said sophomore students at LISD schools have the option to enroll in industry-specific courses in healthcare, culinary arts, welding, machining, law enforcement, graphic design, communications and many others. She said they have also added classes in plumbing and electric which allow students to begin earning income while still in school.

"It's another area that our employers are just really, really needing plumbers and electricians," Berset said. "And so, that will be a Department of Labor apprenticeship program through Texas Tech Facilities, so they'll be able to start clocking their hours as soon as they walk in the door."

According to LISD, they are currently recruiting students to participate in this program, beginning next year.

"Our hope is their senior year, they're actually out with an apprentice and a mentor, gaining hours towards their journeyman certificates," Berset said.

While there are a number of benefits to the students and the school, Berset said the purpose of these programs is to keep students focused on their futures.

"It's to help students figure out what they want to do and then prepare so that they're ready to either go to work or go on to continue college or to a technical school," Berset said.

A current student of the patient care technician class, Savannah Pannell, said she's excited to have the opportunity to get hands on experience for a career she's wanted to pursue for a long time.

"Since my mom was so sick, she was always in the hospital. So, I always saw them drawing blood or doing EKGs. I thought that would be a step towards me becoming a nurse," Pannell said. "My ultimate goal is just to get the best experience that I possibly can, because it's personal to me. Right now my personal goal is doing what I love and then becoming a traveling nurse in the future."

Berset said LISD has 800 students in health science, 250 in law enforcement, and 163 in auto-tech. Altogether, she said they have 11,400 students in their CTE classes.

"Some students are taking more than one course, so we have middle school classes and high school classes, but everybody's taking CTE and that's great, cause CTE's the place to be," Berset said.