Local business owners using social media to reach customers during Coronavirus outbreak

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Chamber of Commerce held a webinar on Tuesday, where local businesses owners gave advice on how to connect with customers during the Coronavirus.

Shara Konechney, owner of Lubbock boutique, said her store has moved to online and curbside service. Konechney said since customers are no longer inside the store, they are using applications like Tik Tok and Instagram to showcase clothes and engage with customers.

“When our doors open again,” Konechney said. “I’m thankful for the opportunity to have really worked and pushed to take it to another level during these times.”

Owner of Picoso’s Mexican Kitchen, Jeremy Waller, said his restaurant makes it a goal to post daily, whether it’s a picture, video, information about their menu or just something funny.

“The ones that are being the most creative are looking for those ways to connect with guests or customers,” Waller said. “Connect with the community, those are the businesses that I think are doing the best right now.”

Another tip for small business owners is to take advantage of the Paycheck Protection Program.

Senior Vice President of Lubbock National Bank, Paul Dannevik, said the program has allowed them to provide funds to keep over 6,000 people employed in Lubbock.

“It’s designed for 2 1/2 months of payroll,” Dannevik said. “And it’s required to use 75 percent for payroll, you can use 100 percent for payroll and that other 25 percent can be used for utilities, rent or mortgage interest if you’re paying mortgage on your office building.”

For information on where to apply for the Paycheck Protection Program, contact your local bank.