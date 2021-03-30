Local Churches prepare for Easter Sunday services

LUBBOCK, Texas — This Sunday marks the second Easter since the beginning of the pandemic, and churches are firming up plans on the services and activities they will hold.

“We are so thankful we get to have Easter services this year after a whole year of being in COVID protocols,” said Lead Pastor at Lakeridge United Methodist Church.

It is a stark difference to this time last year, but churches around Lubbock are thrilled to finally be able to open their doors and welcome folks in to worship for Easter.

“We had Easter in the parking lot last year,” said Associate Pastor of the Lubbock First Church of the Nazarene, Gary Young. “We’re really just focusing on the church being together and being side by side and smiling and seeing people together. The church isn’t a building–it’s the people, and it wasn’t hard necessarily to be locked out of a building. The hard part was not seeing people week in and week out.”

While each church is likely different, Lakeridge United Methodist Church and the Lubbock First Church of the Nazarene are striking a balance between those that wish to wear masks and be distant and those who don’t.

“We have one of our sections and one of our entrances reserved for people that choose to wear a mask and social distance,” said Young

But they will welcome folks no matter how they choose to worship.

“We don’t think one group is more spiritual than the other group because they make the choice that they make or that they are better than the other group. I just believe my congregation has done a great job of loving each other in the past, and we are just trusting everyone to continue to love each other,” said Loyd.

Both churches said they typically see a huge influx of folks come to the church on Easter.

“Our attendance normally doubles. Pre-COVID, on a normal Sunday, during the school year, we might have 1000 to 1200 people here. So on Easter, 2000 to 2400 and so we don’t know what this year is going to be,” said Loyd.

While they are preparing for large numbers, they’re just hoping to finally get their full congregations back and finally return to normal.

“We do believe that there is something about Easter that will kind of be a marker for people to resume activities,” said Loyd. “This is feeling like things are starting to become a little more like things used to be.

Both churches will livestream their services for those who either cannot make it or feel safer staying home.