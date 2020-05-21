Local glass shop flooded with calls, after severe weather causes significant damage

LUBBOCK, Texas — The storm on Wednesday night brought high winds and hail over 2 inches in diameter, and many Lubbock residents reported significant damage to their homes and cars.

Neal Alexander, owner of Glass Doctor, said he hasn’t ever seen hail this widespread in Lubbock. Alexander said phones at his office have been ringing non-stop from people who need new windshields as a result of the hail.

“When you get the hail we saw on the news last night,” Alexander said. “That golf ball and softball size hail that goes completely through the back glass. Now you’re dealing with hail, you’re dealing with the dents, broken glass and water damage.”

Alexander said COVID-19 caused him to close his doors, and although it’s unfortunate circumstances, he said he’s happy to be back at work and serving the community.

“The phones didn’t ring so there wasn’t any business,” Alexander said. “This is a lot of damage to people’s personal property, it’s sad to see some of these cars, not everybody can afford this right now.”

One of the many victims to the storm who now needs their car fixed is Jen Harris.

Harris said she is worried her car is totaled because of the damage done to her sunroof.

“This was a 30 minute storm and it was hail,” Harris said. “We have hail storms at least handful of times a year, but it’s never been that bad. Dollar signs are going through my head saying, ‘ok the deductible for the roof would be this, and the gutters—’ and I’m like oh my God.”