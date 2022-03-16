LUBBOCK, Texas – Following the fatal shooting of a 4-month-old infant, a local gun store manager told KLBK News on Wednesday that injuries and deaths caused by the improper handling of guns can often be prevented.

“First and foremost, my heart goes out to that family,” said Izzy Musquiz, the general manager of Sharp Shooters. “Whether it was an accidental discharge or negligent discharge, a parent not being able to protect [their] little one from an accident or something that you could have prevented is a really tough pill to swallow.”

Lubbock Police Department said any situation where an individual loses their life in this manner is a tragedy for all affected.

Musquiz added, when incidents occur, often times, it’s because people clean their guns or move them to a different location not realizing it’s loaded until it accidentally fires.

Other times, people who don’t know how to use a gun or children who don’t understand the ramifications of guns, may unintentionally injure themselves or someone else.

“If you’ve made that decision to raise your kids in a household that has firearms, then it’s upon you to make sure that your kids have that knowledge of gun safety,” Musquiz explained.

Texas law holds caretakers responsible for keeping children safe from firearms.

Texas Penal Code 46.13 (Making a Firearm Accessible to a Child) states parents or guardians are liable when a minor, aged 17 and under gains access to an unsecured gun to kill or injure.

The Golden Rule, Musquiz said, is to always treat every gun as if it’s loaded, regardless of your age.

“Gun safety doesn’t discriminate against anyone. There’s some simple rules that need to be followed all the time as a gun owner period,” Musquiz said. “Of course, there has to be a little more due diligence if you’re a parent raising your kids around firearms.”

Musquiz said he teaches his 11-year-old son gun safety and responsible ownership.

“I think the minute that we were out of the realm of being able to control what he was going to get into, we started teaching the differences between a firearm and a Nerf gun. We were very, very explicit about that,” he added.

He said his son knows that he is not allowed to touch a gun without supervision from an adult who knows how to use the firearm, and added, his son always obeys because he knows the dangers of it.

Parents don’t need to instill fear in their kids, but rather how to use guns responsibly, he mentioned.

Musquiz suggested parents have conversations with their kids, set boundaries and have protocols when friends visit.

Every time the Musquiz family has guests over, he locks all of his firearms in a safe.

Firearm safety equipment is required with every firearm purchase and is tax-free under Texas law.

Some trigger locks cost as little as $1.

The Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms Commission requires a “Youth Handgun Safety Act Notice” be handed out with every firearm purchase.

The notice states, “The misuse of handguns is a leading contributor to juvenile violence and fatalities.”

LPD told KLBK News that it consistently encourages the public to safely handle and store firearms.

Efforts to mitigate the problem of gun violence, unintentional or intentional, in Lubbock include the department’s nightly #9PMROUTINE on its Twitter account and public service announcements with partnering agencies that encourage the public to remove guns from vehicles in order to prevent them from being stolen.

“The specific reason for this is that many of the crimes committed in Lubbock, involving a firearm, are often times stolen,” LPD said.

Musquiz recommended first-time buyers go through safety courses and encouraged all gun owners to be diligent about their protocols.

There’s a variety of ways you can learn how to use guns safely: online courses, local training sessions, or personal instructors.

“There’s two or three local gun shops and indoor ranges here in town that probably offer some sort of basic handgun manipulation, or basic handgun safety or training,” Musquiz said, adding Sharp Shooters has an instructor available.

Lonestar Shooting Sports in Lubbock offers safety courses.

A Girl & A Gun, a women’s shooting league in town, has educational resources.

The NRA also offers a vast array of training options based on your location.