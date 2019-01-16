Long lines, wait times persist for DPS Driver License Division

LUBBOCK, Texas - The Department of Public Safety warns that lines to get a driver's license can get long at the beginning of a new year.

Between people waiting until their license expires, to being understaffed, DPS said they're doing everything they can to keep up with the flow of people.

"Right now, right after the holidays our offices run a little slow as we are just getting back in the swing of things," said Lieutenant Bryan Witt, Department of Public Safety. "Normally you can expect a wait of 30 to 45 minutes on a regular day."

However, during the post-holiday rush that wait can be longer than anticipated.

"I've been here since nine this morning, so it's been about four hours," said Marcus Rice.

"I've been here about two and a half hours at this point, which is honestly not as bad as some people," said Donnie Roye.

"I'm going to waste half of my day here, and I'm giving up!" said Karsten Anderson. "I can't do this anymore, I don't have anymore time, and I have to get back to work."

Lieutenant Bryan Witt said this wouldn't be as much of an issue if people used the check-in system more frequently.

Checking in online can reserve a spot in advance, and hopefully avoid a much longer line. However, those waiting in line said the system is complicated, and doesn't give you enough information.

"I have a checklist and I have everything that was on that checklist," said Christy Brown. "One of the papers has to be brought in within 30 days, but I didn't know this so today was a waste of three hours of waiting."

Employees with DPS said they are aware with some of the issues with the check-in system, and are asking for a little bit of patience as they get through the busy time.

"We are always asking ourselves what can we do to speed things up," Witt said. "It is not something that is forgotten, and is something we always discuss with our supervisors back in Austin."