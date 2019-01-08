Loop 88 corridor a major priority for District 4 council representative

LUBBOCK, Texas - For the southern area of Lubbock, recent developments of the new corridor--Loop 88, will soon impact residents, neighborhoods and commercial businesses.

Loop 88 will run east to west, along FM 1585 (130th Street) from Slaton to Shallowater. Routes for the corridor have already been specified.

Councilman Steve Massengale said this initiative is part of a much larger plan, which the Council approved in December, to designate land usage throughout Lubbock.

"Councilman Christian and I will work closely together as we work with input from the community to determine what we really want Loop 88 to look like and it's our opportunity to decide what our commercial corners look like, what do the areas between commercial and residential look like," said Massengale.

Massengale said infrastructure is a major concern. He said he's hopeful that more communication around this effort will help maintain and protect existing and new residential neighborhoods.

"Making sure that the City is maintaining the infrastructure to support the development, I think that's probably paramount in my district," Massengale said. "We have some streets for example, 114th Street, from University, really all the way to Slide needs to be widened, and currently there's not funding for that, but it's something that's quickly moving up the priority list as those areas develop, specifically when you look at that area at 114 and Indiana."

Massengale said he will also continue to focus on public safety and he's looking forward to the fact that residents in District 4 will have access to law enforcement in the southern part of town.

"We've recently announced that at a 146th and Indiana, one of the police substations will be constructed. And so, we anticipate that construction to start this year and that will be exciting,"Massengale said.