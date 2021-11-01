LPD holds ceremony for opening of third patrol station

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Monday morning to celebrate the third division patrol station.

The three patrol stations are a part of the public safety improvement plan, which was approved in March 2018.

“Today is a milestone in Lubbock law enforcement efforts to implement community policing, which is a vision that we’ve had from several years ago, turning a great idea into reality.” Steve Massengale, Lubbock City Council member of District 4, said.

The new division patrol station is at 5910 Erskine Street and Genova Avenue. The station is over 11,000 square feet.

“We’re going to add 92 people to this building. We’ll probably have about 70 police cars. We’re going to try to avoid our sirens when we leave every day for whatever reason. So, we want to be a good neighbor, and we want to welcome the community into our building to come see us. We really want you to get to know who we are.” James Shavers, Deputy Chief at the division station, said.

According to city officials, the new stations will foster better relationships between those in the community and officers in blue.

“The men and women who occupied this facility will soon be part of this community and will work hard to get to know the residents of North Lubbock. Our city is growing at an incredible rate. We are being proactive and decentralizing our police department by building and staffing patrol divisions. We’re also providing Lubbock citizens with the best law enforcement practice practices possible.” Massengale said.

