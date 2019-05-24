LPD officers for the day Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

LUBBOCK, Texas -- On Thursday, the Lubbock Police Department swore in two of their newest recruits, Sam and his big sister, Abby.

Sam, 8, battles multiple congenital diseases and has had both kidneys removed. Abby, 11, fights kidney disease and other medical issues as well.

Police Chief Greg Stevens greeted the siblings as the arrived to the police department in custom uniforms, where they were sworn in and got a tour.

Katrina Hill, mother of Sam and Abby, said her kids could not stop talking about this day.

"It's nice just to be able to sit back and relax and not have to do much of anything," Hill said. "And just watch them have fun and not really worry about what's going on with them."

Hill said after leaving the station her kids got to make traffic stops, and then go to Target, where they arrested a shoplifter.

LPD Corporal Sam Reedy said he and his officers take any chance to connect with the community in a positive setting.

"We want to help people, we want to make a difference," Reedy said. "We are a big family, we watch out for each other and care for each other, and we want Abby and Sam to know that they're a part of our family now."