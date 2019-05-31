Lubbock 10-year old boy donates "Legos" instead of getting birthday presents

LUBBOCK, Texas -- A Lubbock 10-year-old donated his birthday presents to Covenant Children's for the eighth time in a row on Friday

Jacen Phillips donated more than 100 boxes of "Legos" to children too sick to leave their beds.

"I just want to make sure that they are happy, and if they are in pain then hopefully this will be able to cheer them up," Jacen said.

For the Phillips family, this was a personal donation, made in the memory of their 2-year-old son Nathan. Nathan died eight years ago due to health complications after being born. Jacen said he makes these donations in honor of his late brother.

"I really don't remember him now, but I know the stories," Jacen said. "I just think this was a nice thing to do for others."

This year they surpassed their previous record of donations at 100 boxes, and hope to give even more next year.