Lubbock barbecue business bringing tailgate to you

LUBBOCK, Texas — Smokin’ X BBQ is going to be offering to bring the tailgate to homes following the cancellation of Texas Tech sponsored tailgaiting.

Owner and Pit Boss, John Reeves said tailgaiting season makes up about 40 percent of their sales, and is used to serving more than 1,200 people.

However, with COVID-19, Reeves said, it has killed their business. He’s had more than 30 events cancelled on him, and expects 20 more to be cancelled by January.

“This is something that I take pride and joy in,” Reeves said. “This isn’t something we threw together last weekend, or that we’ve started in the last little bit. There’s nothing wrong with starting a company but we’ve been doing this for ten years or better… and it’s just something that it… hits you hard when you’re not allowed to do, you know. People are saying this and that or help people out. Let me go back to work. That’s what I want to do. I want to go cook.”

He said he’s now in survival mode, and has come up with the idea to bring the tailgate home.

“And that means, tents tables chairs, certain beverages, barbeque, food–depends on what you want,” Reeves said. “The options we’ve mentioned before and do it in your location. And we also have a big venue that we’re working on or that we’re working with to bring watch parties.”

To find out more information on booking a Smokin’ X tailgate, go to their website.