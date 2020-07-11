Lubbock business owner’s trailer recovered with help of social media

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Friday morning, owner of the Dos Hermanas food trailer, Cynthia Orona, said she found her beloved trailer missing.

“My husband woke up and the first thing he does is water the grass and so he came out and the trailer was gone,” Orona said.

She said she’s been in the business for five years, lives in a quiet neighborhood, so she’s never had any issues. She didn’t hesitate, however, she immediately called the police. She said she was worried her trailer was long gone.

“I was just like….where do I go? Where do I find my food truck?” Orona questioned.

The business owner took her search to social media, and created a post on Facebook. She said within an hour, her post was shared more than 800 times.

“All the comments that were awesome. The prayers, because this [trailer] is our source of income,” Orona said.

Just two hours after creating the post, Orona received a call her trailer had been found.

“We got a call, and it was from another food truck…from Erica she has Mi Cocina food truck and she goes, ‘Girl! your trailer’s over here on 82 and the Interstate over here by Pedro’s Tamale’s.’ I’m like what?! Boy, we bolted we just took off over there,” Orona said.

She said she was glad to see her trailer wasn’t damaged, but the food inside was everywhere.

“We’re thinking that they might have hit something and they couldn’t go any further and they just ditched it there,” Orona said.

She said even with the mess, she’s glad to have her trailer back home, and thankful for all the folks who shared the post.

“It was great to see that. And thank you,” Orona said.

Orona added she is not going to let this incident stop her, she plans to head out to the Lubbock downtown farmers market at 8:00 a.m. Saturday.