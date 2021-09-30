Lubbock Chick-fil-A locations selling cookies for coworker in need

LUBBOCK, Texas — Chick-fil-A employees in Lubbock put together a cookie fundraiser to help out a coworker’s son who is battling a rare disorder. The fundraiser began Monday and will continue until Saturday at two Lubbock Chick-fil-A locations.

Joseph is a 17-year-old boy who was born with CDKL5 deficiency disorder.

Raven Firstoe, Joseph’s mother, works at Chick-fil-A in Lubbock. When she mentioned Joseph’s condition, her coworkers knew they had to do something.

“Raven is one of our family – she is a team member,” said coworker McKenna Collins. “And when she came to us telling us her son was recently diagnosed with a very rare condition, we wanted to help in anyway possible.”

They settled on selling packages of 6 cookies to raise funds for her family. A portion of the sales of each package goes toward Raven and her family, and the manager of one of the locations, Zach Milner, said the operator of the franchise will match the final dollar amount raised.

While they originally set their goal to just a thousand packages of cookies, they easily reached that and are aiming for a higher goal of two thousand.

“Cookie sales have never been this high,” Collins said. “And I think the fact that we are able to do cookies for a cause and just bring the community in – and be a family as Chick-fil-A – it’s just been really sweet to see everyone come together for Raven and Joseph.”

Raven said finding her team and her job was meant to be and happened at just the right time. She was overwhelmed at first, but is forever grateful.

“I’ve been so grateful for everyone in the community for coming together – and for someone they don’t even know – I’m just so happy for it.” Fristoe said.

If you would like to donate to Joseph’s Journey to Inclusion or enjoy some cookies for a good cause you can visit Chick-fil-A at Raider Park or on 4th Street & Frankford Avenue until the fundraiser ends Saturday.

“I just honestly want to thank the community of Lubbock,” Raven said. “I personally want to thank Mr. Tim Oden – who owns the location at Raider Park – I want to thank the whole crew at Chick-Fil-A for being here for me and helping me and especially thank you to Loren and Zach who have opened up this new world for us.”