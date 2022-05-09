LUBBOCK, Texas – A local dermatologist said on Monday that he sees a lot of skin cancer patients, a majority of whom have Basal Cell Carcinoma. He recommended people in Lubbock practice sun safety to lower their risks.

“Living here in West Texas, we all should apply facial sunscreen every day. Even going to and from your car, you get just enough sun that you can increase your risk down the road for skin cancers,” said Dr. Bryan Harris, M.D, with Long & Harris Dermatology.

One in five Americans will develop skin cancer by age 70, according to SkinCancer.org.

Anyone can get skin cancer, but some are higher risk than others. One way to determine a potential risk factor is by identifying your skin type. The scale ranges from one to six.

“Type one is someone who never tanned – they always burn,” Harris said. “Then [there is] two through six … and six would be dark skin for instance, like an African American patient.”

The lighter a person’s skin, hair and eyes are, the higher their risk will be for developing skin cancer, but all skin types benefit from protection.

“At least an SPF of 30 is what we recommend. A 50 wouldn’t be bad either,” he shared. “Some people get a false sense of security if they go up to 100 and they apply it once a day, and never apply it again.”

Reapplying sunscreen – sometimes several times a day – is often necessary throughout the day, Harris said.

Long & Harris Dermatology suggested people use a broad spectrum sunscreen, which covers Ultraviolet A and Ultraviolet B rays.

“B is kind of the burning rays we think about, but Ultraviolet A can also cause aging changes, wrinkles, sunspots, that sort of thing,” the dermatologist said.

Overcast days are no exception.

“Even on a cloudy day, you can get super sun burned,” Dr. Harris said. “Sometimes clouds don’t protect you very much at all.”

The UV index is highest mid-day, so Long & Harris Dermatology said staying indoors during those hours could be the best protection.

Another way to reduce sun exposure is by covering up with the right type of clothing.

If you have questions or concerns about how to stay safe in the sun, always consult your physician or dermatologist.