Lubbock Dermatology provides tips for ‘maskne’

LUBBOCK, Texas — Masks aren’t going away any time soon, but some people are beginning to break out in the areas a mask covers. Nurse practitioner, Chasidy Marquis provided tips on behalf of Lubbock Dermatology on Friday.

“I do call it maskne, I don’t go with the technical term,” Marquis said.

Like many terms we hadn’t heard before the pandemic, in the age of social distancing, and quarantining, ‘maskne’ can be added to the list.

“It really is not anything new but we’ve always seen this. There’s a medical term called acne mechanic,” Marquis said.

Marquis said ‘maskne’ is caused by rubbing and heat production from the face, plus the added moisture can lead to clogged pores.

“We are seeing an increase in people with acne for sure due to this condition,” Marquis said.

Marquis said it’s important to make sure to wash the face and wash masks at least once a week.

“You know, we’re just seeing a lot of people that are complaining about it and I just try to offer some solutions, wash that face good. I’m not a big promoter of scrubbing your face. I don’t think that will help but just a gentle wash. Using a little salicylic acid acid can help you also,” Marquis said.

She also recommends using an antimicrobial spray on either the face or mask, but with acne cases on the rise, she says they’re there to help.

“If you have any kind of irritations on your face, maybe like some eczema or things like that when you’re wearing these masks, make sure that you’re washing with fragrance free laundry soaps,” Marquis said. “If you’re using moisturizer make sure you’re using light kind of moisturizer.”

The nurse practitioner adds if acne continues to get worse, cystic acne may begin to form so it may be a good idea to visit a dermatologist.