Lubbock Downtown Farmers Market set to reopen this weekend

LUBBOCK, Texas — Despite Coronavirus concerns, the Lubbock Downtown Farmers Market will open as scheduled on Saturday, May 30th.

Larry Simmons, manager of the farmers market, said when COVID-19 hit they had considered pushing back the date, but he said he wanted to give local farmers the opportunity to sell their food.

“Farmers are in one of those situations where they’ve got to get their things out of the ground and they’ve gotta sell them,” Simmons said.

Simmons said following state mandated guidelines, vendors will be distanced from one another, hand sanitizing stations will be available, and guests will be asked to wear masks while practicing social distancing.

“Food is one of those things that the Governor determined as essential,” Simmons said. “So farmers markets have been essential all over the state.”

Owner of E3 Farms, Ethan Carter, will be selling at the Downtown Farmers Market. Carter said he had been conducting business with restaurants, but was nervous he would not earn enough income from the farmers market.

“It was amazing cause I was really worried we wouldn’t be opening,” Carter said.