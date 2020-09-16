Lubbock Elections Office seeking 300 more election workers for presidential election

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock County Elections officer, Dorothy Kennedy, said a presidential election can be their busiest time of year. They are seeking 300 election workers for Election Day on November 3.

“It’s a historic election, we’ve never had a presidential in COVID,” Kennedy said.

The office already has more than 400 workers lined up. The Presidential Election is less than two months away, but Kennedy said they have already started training. They are also looking for as many people who are bilingual as possible.

“$9.00 an hour for training and $11.00 an hour to work election day on Nov. 3,” Kennedy said.

Folks will have to arrive at 5:45 a.m., and work until polls are closed, paperwork is complete, and the voting machines are returned. Kennedy said a day can be longer than 12 hours.

“As long as voters are in line by 7 they still get the opportunity vote, even if that’s 9, 9:30 p.m.,” Kennedy said.

Election workers may be tasked with greeting voters, make sure traffic is running smoothly, and help voters with the process, but the coronavirus has also added another layer.

“We need to be cleaning the equipment a lot more often then we would say a year ago,” Kennedy said.

Kennedy said the election in July was a dress rehearsal for an upcoming election, and feel they’re prepared for this one. She also said they expect a high volume of mail-in ballots.

“We’ll see an increase in workers with our ballot board and our signature verification committee,” Kennedy said.

With busier days ahead of them, they need all the help they can get. Kennedy said without elections workers, there is no election.

“They are the beginning, the end and the middle and everything in between because, if we don’t have election workers out there, then we can’t have voting going on,” Kennedy said.

To become an election worker, visit votelubbock.org