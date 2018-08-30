Lubbock Fire Crew returns home after lending a helping hand in California wildfires Video

LUBBOCK, TEXAS - Four Lubbock Firefighters have returned home after spending two weeks helping battle massive wildfires in Northern California.

"I think they had 9 major fires while we were there and this is just the start of their fire season," Battalion Chief, Lee Jones, with Lubbock Fire Rescue said.

The crew of four had to tackle different tasks each day working anywhere between twelve and twenty-four hour shifts.

"We worked pretty much from sun up to sun down," Chief Jones said.

The state of Texas also sent several other Intra State Fire Mutual Aid System crews up to help out.

"During Hurricane Harvey, Texas received a lot of that help from California and the governor remembered that. That is why he sent out what he did. Texas actually sent out more engines than any other state. The governor did a really good job of getting us pushed out the door for that," Chief Jones said.