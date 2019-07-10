Lubbock Fire Rescue stands with Police after Starbucks incident

LUBBOCK, Texas — An incident that happened in a Starbucks in Tempe, Arizona has let to some making the decision to boycott the coffee chain.

Officers were asked to leave the Starbucks when a customer complained that they felt uncomfortable with the presence of police.

Chris Kemp with the Lubbock Professional Firefighters Association said other fire stations across Texas were making a stand with police, and so they decided to do the same.

“Everything we do depends on each other,” Kemp said. “We’re the biggest workforce the city of Lubbock has, and we have to work together to make the city of Lubbock work.”

Kemp said in a Facebook post the Lubbock Professional Firefighters Association welcomed any police officers to their firehouse for free coffee, if they were choosing to skip on Starbucks.

Steve Holland with Lubbock Fire Rescue said beyond coffee, both fire and police need to have a good relationship because they see one another in the field often.

“The police department is a family,” Holland said. “We’re a family, but now we’re also a larger family where we can take care of each other.”