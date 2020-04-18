Lubbock ISD addresses graduation and remainder of school year after Abbott’s executive order

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Friday, Texas Governor, Greg Abbott, announced an executive order stating that classrooms will remain closed for the rest of the 2019-2020 school year.

Lubbock ISD Superintendent, Dr. Kathy Rollo, said the district will continue their homework packet pickups and food pickup services for the remainder of the school year.

Rollo said after the extended spring break, students in grades 2-12 were given Chromebooks where they could access their school work online.

“Less than one percent of our student body we have not made contact with,” Rollo said. “Kids are engaged with the learning, they really are.”

For LISD seniors, Rollo said graduation is postponed for now, and they have booked several dates at the United Supermarkets Arena in the event that large gatherings can be held over the summer.

“We want to have a ceremony,” Rollo said. “We feel like that is so important, walking across the stage. “If we can make that happen in a safe way, we absolutely are going to continue to work towards that.”