Lubbock ISD discusses the transition to online learning

LUBBOCK, Texas — Since Spring Break ended, Lubbock ISD students have moved to online learning.

LISD Assistant Superintendent of Curriculum and Instruction, Misty Reiber, said students in grades 2-12 were given Google Chromebooks, to access their curriculum.

“Many of the things you would learn in school you’re still going to learn just in a regular plan,” Reiber said. “We’re just having to be a little bit slower, and we also took some things that we thought we could save for next fall.”

Reiber said for students that don’t have internet, LISD has set up park and learn wifi stations at middle and high school campuses.

“We have hot spots that will go to individual students,” Reiber said. “So those that don’t have internet won’t have to come to the park and learn.”

Princess Nelson, said she has four students in LISD schools, and said transitioning from a parental role to a teacher was difficult.

“It was pretty hard at first,” Nelson said. “So I commend these teachers for a job well done, and LISD for getting the curriculum put together so these kids can continue on with their education.”

Nelson said along with school work, it’s important for children to remain active while learning from home, so she continues physical education for her students.

“They do karaoke,” Nelson said. “One of them plays the clarinet, they sing they dance they flip they cheer.”