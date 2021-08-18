Lubbock ISD resumes in-person learning

LUBBOCK, Texas — Wednesday marked the first day of school for students in Lubbock ISD. Around 27,000 students made their way back to the classrooms in the city’s biggest school district for entirely in-person learning.

Remote or virtual instruction not being an option for Lubbock ISD students this year.

“We were glad to be able to offer a choice last year. We felt like that was necessary that was something the state allowed us to do, but we know that having our students in classrooms interacting with great teachers, with great curriculum is the best way for students to learn,” said Lubbock ISD Superintendent Dr. Kathy Rollo.

Governor Abbott’s executive order banned government agencies from mandating masks, which means masks are not required in the classroom. However, many students still chose to wear them anyway.

“I think that we are wiser now. We understand what needs to be done health-wise, so I’m not that concerned. I mean, I’m concerned, but I think we’ve learned a lot from last year, so we are ready,” said the Principal of Estacado High School, Angelica Wilbanks.

Lubbock ISD said many of its COVID protocols are still in place to keep students safe.

“Sanitize, wash your hands before it’s time to each lunch. We knew that maybe instead of doing handshakes we do elbow bumps. We also learned how to do spacing in the classroom and just to know that when we aren’t feeling well to be a little bit more cautious,” said Wilbanks.

Administrators said after the extremely challenging school year last year due to the virus, it feels so good to finally have their students back.

“I’m excited to have all my students back in the building. It’s going to be exciting just to have some normalcy,” said Wilbanks.

Lubbock ISD also plans to continue to update its COVID-19 Dashboard and use campus notifications this year.