Lubbock Meals on Wheels in need of volunteers

LUBBOCK, Texas - With an increase in need during the winter months, Lubbock Meals on Wheels needs more volunteers for their 800 clients.

Lisa Gilliland, executive director for Lubbock Meals on Wheels, said when the weather turns cold, people that were able to get out and be a little mobile no longer can. She said the increase in clients creates a need for more volunteers.

"Right now we have about 1500 volunteers which seems like a lot but every time we add a route we need five new volunteers to take that route each day of the week," Gilliland said.

Gilliland said volunteers join to help others, but turn out being the ones who benefit the most.

"You would think all you're doing is dropping off that meal," Gilliland said. "They really get to know each other and form relationships and bond throughout the years."

Sharon Anderson, five year volunteer at Meals on Wheels, said she has grown close with her clients.

"Going out and delivering food to the clients you get to know them and you get to care about them," Anderson said. "You worry about them if they're not at home, you want to know if they're getting enough food and they're being taken care of."

Gilliland said she is fortunate to be in a community like Lubbock, because this city understands the need to help out one another.

"Neighbors will help neighbors and take care of the people in the community and that's amazing," Gilliland said. "Lubbock is very philanthropic and known for its generosity."

Meals on Wheels offers volunteer training twice a month. Visit their website for more information on volunteering.