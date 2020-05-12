Lubbock pharmacy creating hand sanitizer

LUBBOCK, Texas — Twin Oaks Pharmacy on 34th Street has created its own hand sanitizer. Chris Hobart, a pharmacist, said it is being manufactured out of Regional Health Mart Pharmacy in Crosbyton.

“Really since the whole outbreak has started, the pandemic. We’ve started sending it to our different pharmacies in town from Regional,” Hobart said.

The sanitizers are being sold at four other Twin Oak family locations across the South Plains.

“We’ve made probably around 500 if I were to estimate,” Hobart said.

Alcohol-based hand sanitizers can reduce the number of microbes on hands, but don’t eliminate all types of germs. The CDC recommends using hand sanitizer between 65 percent and 90 percent alcohol.

“Ours are made with 75 percent,” Hobart said. “It’s important for killing the virus, so lower than that, it may not be as effective.”

The sanitizer also contains another ingredient called LAE.

“It actually has a microfilm that forms on the hand that can protect it up to six hours,” Hobart said.

Twin Oaks Pharmacy is also giving 270 bottles to law enforcement in Lubbock.

“We thought it would be something to help that we could do with our resources because everybody’s in need right now and we just saw it’s a need we could fill,” Hobart said.

Twin Oaks is selling their sanitizers in two different sizes.