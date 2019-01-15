Lubbock, TX - On January 13th at approximately 6:30 p.m., the Lubbock Police Department received reports of a robbery at the Valero located at 5002 Slide Road. One employee said the robber was demanding money for a reason. Chad Davis is a Valero employee and he said he was standing outside watching the entire thing unfold.

"I guess he was just waiting for more people to leave, but he entered the store and pulled out his gun and was asking for all the money," said Davis, "just saying, 'Give me all the money I need to feed my family.' I guess he didn't see that there was a woman actually in the back of the store and she was crying and called the cops."

That woman was Kenidi Tuttle's stepmom and Kenidi was waiting for her in the car right outside.

"He was pointing at the clerk and I realized that my stepmom was in there and then I told my sister that was right next to me to call 911," said 14-year-old, Kenidi.

Davis said he tried to find the suspect after he ran away from the scene. "I followed him in my car to be able to talk to the cops about where he was going, but I eventually lost him down the street," said Davis.

The Tuttle family said they're still healing emotionally from what they saw.

"I was just so scared. I know I had to be strong for my little sisters," said Kenidi.

Zack Tuttle wasn't at the scene with his family when this happened, but said he just hopes police catch the suspect.

"Seeing my children as scared as they were. As a father, I know any guy out there who's a daddy knows it's our job to protect our family," said Tuttle, "I just really want this guy to be arrested and justice to be served."

Officers were not able to locate the suspect in the area and no one was injured during the incident. This case remains under investigation by the Lubbock Police Department.

If you have information that could help police, call CrimeLine at (806) 741-1000.