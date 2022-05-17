LUBBOCK, Texas — On May 12, around 3:00 a.m. one Lubbockite answered the door to senseless gun violence.

The victim asked EverythingLubbock.com to hide their identity for safety concerns.

“The doorbell rang once,” they said. “I wasn’t going to answer because its three in the morning.”

The victim said there were a total of three doorbell rings.

“This time when I was looking into the peephole, I noticed brake lights in the street,” they said.

The victim says when they opened the front door thats when they say a man in a ski mask pop out from around the wall with a gun.

“I just ducked immediately and closed the door.”

They were shot, but are fortunately alive after the incident.

“They had no intention of robbing the house,” they said. “They just came, shot me, and then left.”

The victim said they had many questions after the accident. They also said they do not recognize who the two men at the door were.

EverythingLubbock.com reached out to the Lubbock Police Department and they said the case is still actively being investigated.

LPD is asking that if you recognize the two men, to call Crimeline at 806-741-1000