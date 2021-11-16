Lubbock teen with rare cancer celebrates 13th birthday with LCU cheer squad

LUBBOCK, Texas — Even as she was admitted to receive treatment for a rare cancer, Emma Gast was doing her best to celebrate her 13th birthday.

Emma was surprised by the Lubbock Christian University cheer team, and they all had a fun time making TikTok videos together.

“It all started when one of the nurses said when I was telling him that I was getting it admitted on my birthday,” Emma said. “And he said he would do a TikTok dance with me. And then it just kind of turned into a big thing.”

In August, Emma was diagnosed with B-cell lymphoma, a very rare type of cancer.

Members of the LCU cheer team said they’d do anything for Emma.

“It was kind of a surprise for her. So I think she wasn’t expecting it to be this extravagant, which was nice. And we were able to make a TikTok so we’re just be here to celebrate Emma,” Blair Bowen, Freshmen cheerleader at LCU, said. “I changed it up a little bit for the nurses and the doctors to be able to do it.”

Before Emma was diagnosed, she looked forward to cheering. However, because of her situation, she has had to miss out on so much.

Many cheer teams heard about Emma’s story and tried to make the best of it.

“We count her as one of our our sisters with LCU cheer,” said Taylie Jones, a Senior cheerleader at LCU.

Emma said she is forever grateful for everyone’s support.

“It’s been really fun I have been really excited,” Emma said.

Her family and Friends all look up to her and say she is a warrior.

“We just love Emma so much and keep praying for her,” Bowen said. “We’re just here to bring cheer back to her a little bit, just even being in the surroundings of us. Emma, loves doing Tik Tok’s with us and just with anyone. So that was cool to be able to do that.”