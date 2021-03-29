Lubbock’s homeless shelter work to help folks get vaccinated

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas has officially opened its vaccine eligibility requirements to include all adults, but there are still some vulnerable populations within Lubbock that are fighting to get vaccines.

“I feel like it’s important to get as many vaccinated as possible to provide some safety,” said Tavia Hatfield, Regional Director of Community Health Investment at Covenant.

Some of those vulnerable populations include some in Lubbock’s homeless population.

“With this population that we serve, a lot of time they find themselves in a lot of gaps of services, particularly with healthcare. I think that making sure the opportunity is available, communicating that and eliminating any barriers that might be in the way is incredibly, incredibly important,” said Chase Smith, Director of the Community Center at Open Door.

While Lubbock’s homeless population has seen few cases of COVID-19, many consider them an at-risk population mainly because of an increased risk of undiagnosed health issues.

So far, the Lubbock Health Department has been able to take extra doses of the vaccine and vaccinate some folks at Grace Campus.

“We’re hoping after this second round that we’ll have almost half, if not a little over half, of our people here that have the vaccine. At least the first dose,” said Chris Moore, Executive Director of Grace Campus.

Covenant has also partnered with Open Door to educate people in the shelter about the vaccine and help them sign up for vaccine appointments.

“There’s a lot of in every area of the United States there is a lot of conspiracy theories and confusion and misinformation about the vaccine, so that’s really our main goal as we reach out to homeless populations and other populations is to educate,” said Hatfield.

Open Door ultimately provides transportation for folks to and from the civic center.

“I think what we are focusing on is to make sure everyone knows that it is available that we will help them get over there and answer any questions they may have,” said Smith.

Altogether, these efforts are to prevent any more spread and to help get back to normal.

“I think everyone is just kind of working together to make sure as many people are immunized as possible, and so hopefully, in the near future, we will have a return to normal,” said Moore.

Both shelters will be working with the health department or Covenant to make sure folks do get their second dose. If you still need to make an appointment to get your vaccine, you can do so here.